One hilarious TikTok comedian posted his latest foolish antics, 'flame toasting' his bread, on the web

The video, which has since gone viral, circulated on social media and was liked by many

Mzansi netizens thought his video was hilarious and commented how creative his videos are

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Yoh, a TikTok comedian had many people in fits of laughter when he tried to make toast on an open fire.

A TikTok comedian, @Smooch toasted bread over an open fire. Image:@Smooch/TikTok

Source: UGC

Seated outside, infront of an open fire, @Smooch tossed and turned his sliced bread over a blazing fire.

He had placed three slices of bread on his braai rack, and one of them had already been burned by the burning flames. But, the naive jokester only continued to crisp up his bread.

The comic video only lasted about 12 seconds and had already received over 12K likes on the comedians' TikTok account.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

One of the viewers on @Smooch's clip laughed and said:

"I can't seem to leave TikTok for good."

Someone else commended him on the creative humorous idea.

Check out a few of the reactions that the video received on TikTok below:

user305622211135 reacted:

" My goodness."

Mzukisi Lwana commented:

"With fire, that toast is doomed."

user6784312689340 reacted:

" I can't seem to leave TikTok for good. "

Gladymore Tshuma said:

"Flame toasted."

Lindah wrote:

"I like your idea bro."

queenaby6 reacted:

" You killed me."

Funny video of man trying to figure out where 8 hours “Free time” go has Mzansi peeps blaming ANC for loss

In another story, Briefly News reported on a man who calculated his daily routines and figured out that several hours of his day were unaccounted for and absolutely MIA (missing in action).

Life is hectic! One man who is always on the go and feels as if he never has any time to do anything decided to work out his daily hours.

Being left with eight hours of apparent “free time,” the man wanted an explanation of where it went.

Our guy claims that the average work day is eight hours, and people sleep around eight hours, so that leaves eight hours of the day unaccounted for, and he has no idea where his has gone.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News