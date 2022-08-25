A local fashion influencer showed off in an unexpected way on his social platform that wowed his followers

The man danced pantsula-style and had the time of his life breaking it down to the beat of a popular Mzansi track

South Africans on social media were entertained by Bafana Mthembu's video and surprised to see the attractive moves he busted

Bafana Mthembu is well-known for his street cred as a fashion influencer but recently showed off another talent that he had kept on the down-low from his fans and followers.

Fashion influencer Bafana Mthembu gave his followers a sneak peek of his pantsula-inspired swag. Image: @eezynkabi/Twitter

He posted a video of himself dancing in pantsula style to a local song, Mpolaye, by Dlala Regal feat. Maximum and Cowboy. The song suited the smooth tsotsi-style moves that he was breaking down.

He would not be the popular fashion influencer that his fans and followers love if he missed an opportunity to dress up and match the occasion perfectly. Bafana showed up in his clip dressed in theme, from the cream hats, pitch black shades, the striped shirt and all the way to the old-school malume's (uncle's) white sandles.

Bafana's male followers on his socials were impressed by him and called him the ultimate player in the style. And the women had no problem with it. Instead, they proudly sent hints to him, professing their love in memes and messages.

@LebogangMolema3 commented:

"I'm here for how his waist moves."

@eezynkabi said:

"This man makes me so happy."

