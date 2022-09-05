A video of a sweet little boy handing out water packs had Mzansi in their feels when they saw his reaction to one thirsty runner

Netizens who watched @TebogoMokubung1's Twitter clip were holding their breaths to see one young chap finally succeed at a voluntary job

The kind lad eagerly waited for one person to take his hand-outs and was over the moon when it finally happened

An adorable kid spent a portion of his day bonding with his dad by handing out water packs for by-passing runners.

A sweet boy was excited to have one runner collect a water pack from him. Image: @TebogoMokubung1/Twitter

In the clip, the dad encourages his son to have his hand out so it can be ready for the runners to easily grab the water packs as they run by.

A few of the runners pass the boy without collecting his handouts, and the boy's shoulders can be seen dropping down as he slowly loses hope that anyone will ever take any of his water packs. But, his father gives him a quick rub of the shoulders and keeps motivating him to put his arm up high as another runner approaches their mark.

Finally, runner #127 grabs the little boy's water pack as he runs by. The boy's jaw drops in total disbelief at what happened. He looks at his pa and blurts out the sweetest laugh in total excitement about his success.

@TebogoMokubung1 shared the video on Twitter and wrote:

"Supporters excitement when we grab water from the."

Take a look at tweeps' reactions below:

@IAMGIFTSA said:

"I got so happy when they finally took one from the little boy. "

@Sego_R wrote:

"I thought they'd never take it. "

So cute, man!

@NadiraAyanna commented:

"I was so annoyed when they kept passing him. "

@maxmash8 reacted:

"Very cute. From now on, when I see kids handing them out, I am going to take them from them."

@Banter208 said:

"Sometimes in life, you need to be patient. "

