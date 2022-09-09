BI Phakathi's selflessness continues to know no bounds, and this time, he helped a deaf boy with beautiful eyes and his brother with R2 000

The philanthropist usually helps the needy, but what makes this interaction unique is the little child's disability and wonderous eyes

Mzansi applauded the selfless giver for his continued effort to help those who are less fortunate and complimented the hearing impaired kid's eyes

Famous philanthropist BI Phakathi's self-sacrificing ways know no bounds; this time, he helped out a deaf boy with beautiful eyes and his brother with R2 000.

BI Phakathi's altruism led him to help a deaf child with beautiful eyes and his brother with R2 000, which Mzansi appreciated. Images: BI Phakathi/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

BI Phakathi shared the tear-inducing video on Facebook through his popular account, which has over 7 million followers.

The video starts out with BI asking the boy with blue eyes to come closer. He talks to the boy and gets surprised due to the lack of response, leading to his brother conversing with the philanthropist. The brother then tells BI that the blue-eyed boy is deaf.

The hearing impaired boy's brother then explains that the blue-eyed child can't hear him and that he still attends creche at the age of six. BI gives both the boys money, and they count it together.

The altruistic act has been well received by South Africans, who complimented BI and the blue-eyed boy. See the comments below:

Bothwell Chauke said:

"God bless you sir."

Tumi Essex commented:

"Wow, such precious boys, Buther has beautiful eyes indeed. Thank you for your kindness sir BI "

Liberty Shuro mentioned:

"Handsome boy with beautiful, precious blue eyes. Thank you sir for making a better day for these kids."

Charmaine Fontaine Stein shared:

"Wow, such beautiful yet sad eyes. God bless you."

Stella Nel posted:

"Beautiful blue eyes. Special young man. Thank you sir for helping them. God bless you "

Shanique Janse Van Rensburg commented:

"The sadness in his eyes breaks my heart completely Thank you for being kind to him"

Thandolwenkosi Matthew mentioned:

"More love to you, my brother."

Angelo Milito Ilunga said:

"Wow, the boy has beautiful eyes may God bless you, BI."

