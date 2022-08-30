BI Phakathi taught a homeless man with a drug addiction a valuable lesson, but he also showed him love

Finding a man eating from a bin, BI tried to help him but the man just wanted his next fix and ended up lying

BI never gave up on the man and the heartbreaking clip had many thanking him for showing the man that he still has worth

BI Phakathi got lied to by a homeless man whom he tried to help. Seeing BI continue to help the man despite his dishonesty filled many hearts with hope.

BI Phakathi showed a homeless man with addiction problems that he is worth more than his current circumstances. Image: Facebook / BI Phakathi

Source: Facebook

Many people either land on the streets because of substance abuse or stay there because of it. BI came across a man who had been hooked by ‘the devil’ and his heart bled for him.

BI shared a video in which he saw a man eating from the dustbin. Attempting to help the man, BI tested him by giving him money to go buy food and waiting for his return. The man took the money to get a fix instead of food and BI took the time to let him know what he was doing would never get him off of the streets.

The man appreciated BI’s talk and ended up doing the right thing in the end. BI pleaded with the man to believe in himself and know that God loves him and that he is better than eating from a bin.

“I found him eating from the dustbin, you won't believe what he did.”

The people of Mzansi were touched by BI’s selflessness and caring heart

While most would have never even helped the man in the first place, BI gave him a second chance which showed him that someone cares. People thanked BI for believing in this man and for teaching him a valuable lesson.

Take a look at what some Mzansi citizens had to say:

Maryline Lai said:

“Please help him rehab, we all deserve a new start, we pray Jesus restore his life! Thank you BI for showing love to him.”

Chifundo Phiri said:

“He has learnt a lesson, to error is a human to forgive is divine, God bless you for your understanding.”

Thoko Vilakazi said:

“Oh my! I can see the shame and regret in him and feel bad for him man. He really needs help because you can see that he still has a long way to go. Thanks for your patience, kindness and understanding BI.... The Lord be with you.”

Dianne Whitton said:

“This is absolutely heartbreaking to watch. Bless you BI. I pray this young man heard every word of love you gave him.”

BI Phakathi blesses man wearing cans: “I do this to earn a living and promote Mzansi recycling”

In related news, Briefly News reported that Facebook's popular humanitarian, BI Phakathi, approached a man dressed in cooldrink cans and curiously asked him why he was done up in such interesting attire.

Jimmy told BI Phakathi that he was trying to earn a living and is promoting recycling in Mzansi. He told BI that he exchanges the cans at a nearby scrapyard in exchange for money. In a week, Jimmy makes about R150. With that, the Zimbabwean man explained to BI that he also has to cover his rent.

In an educational statement, Jimmy said that he chooses to earn a living that way instead of giving his life to crime.

Source: Briefly News