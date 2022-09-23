A truck dragging a Polo on the highway has left netizens confused, which made South Africans discuss whose fault it was

The clip was recorded by what sounds like a British man trying to flag down the lorry to stop it

Mzansi went into detective mode to figure out whose fault it was, with many saying that they weren't actually sure

The things you may find on the road may be mundane or absolutely ridiculous, and a truck dragging a Polo on a highway would definitely be the latter.

A lorry dragging a polo on the highway left peeps wondering what happened, while a SA was somewhat undecided. Images: @kulanicool/ Twitter

shared the crazy clip on Twitter and caused an in-depth discussion about what actually happened, while some peeps also gave interesting propositions like the truck driver not being able to see his blind spot.

The video itself is quite short but utterly bizarre. It shows a truck just dragging a polo with its front bumper on the highway.

The truck driver seemed oblivious to the whole situation, prompting the cameraman to shout repeatedly, while waving his hand, at the truck to make it stop. Accidents on the road usually happen unexpectedly and end quickly, but this was unique because of how it just continued.

Mzansi peeps decided to be cyber sleuths to get down to what actually happened. Some blame the polo, others blamed the truck, and some just didn't know. See the responses below:

@Brian_john29 said:

"I definitely know the Polo is wrong If it was a taxi and the Polo, I wouldn't tell."

@Tshabzin_LV commented:

"It is not a side tipper, so yes, Polo is wrong."

@Bigman_Z_ posted:

@k_midlands mentioned:

"It's tricky now that it's a truck and a Polo! We are not sure who is wrong!"

@Sipho_Tuis asked:

"Marra why the drama not stopping?"

@sakhi_b1 shared:

@Sampiezazakc1 suggested:

"It happened years ago. When asked, the truck driver said he was not aware that there was a car at the front while driving."

@JNapyane commented:

"What's left is a Quantum or Siyaya then we settle it once and for all."

