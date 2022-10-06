A confused man mistook raisins for cockroaches in a potato salad in a video that made peeps burst out laughing online

The clip highlights the difference in cooking styles across various people, but the over-the-top reaction came as a surprise

South Africans couldn't get enough of the video and made jokes about why people would put such into a classic dish

A confused man mistook raisins for cockroaches in a potato salad dish. The overzealous reaction to the unorthodox addition is what sealed the deal.

A confused man mistook some raisins for cockroaches, and his aggressive reaction made Mzansi cackle. Images: @Rathipa_Rampedi/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@Rathipa_Rampedi posted the gut-busting clip on Twitter that left peeps in tears from the aggression the passionate gent displayed.

The clip begins with the gent uncovering the potato salad and immediately taking off his shoe to beat the "cockroaches" he thinks he sees. The rest of the party calms him down and tells him they are raisins, leaving him slightly confused.

The clip was originally posted by meganmathis92 on TikTok, which has racked up millions of views online. The video also highlights how different people have different tastes in food, although including raisins in a potato salad is quite uncommon for many.

Folks across Mzansi loved the over-the-top humor shown in the clip. See the comments below:

@uncaptured20 said:

" Iyhooo this man is the drama for real. He beat the living hell of those 'roaches,' Y'all."

@le_tladi mentioned:

"What would raisins be doing in the potato salad? they deserve to be in the dessert because they’re sweet "

@Ditabe_ posted:

@KingBishop1st commented:

"The lady with the red cup is like, 'this is why Mandela fought?'"

@khumbuh_kay said:

"Hawu ngeke the guys going through a lot."

@SibiyaAudrey shared:

@_MishyMishie mentioned:

"Mara why raisins "

@Strike20202013 commented:

"What are raisins doing with potatoes, though?"

