A lady flexed with her qualifications, licence, cooking oil and ice cream in a video that peeps busted their guts to

The randomness of the items on display used to show off is the kicker, with many asking why oil is in the mix

The hilarious video drew Mzansi peeps far and wide who seriously enjoyed it and wondered if this was a new challenge

A lady flexed her qualifications, licence, cooking oil and ice cream in a video, and SA loved the vibey energy the chilled woman gave off.

Source: UGC

pinkzah1 was clearly enjoying herself in the chuckle-inducing inducing video to the point of having one of her many proud achievements placed on her head. The TikTok video has also given the funny woman a bit of fame by clocking in over 150 thousand views so far.

One could play a game of Where's Wally with what's been put on the screen. A matric certificate and a learner's licence are clearly visible. The strangest inclusions in the clip or randomness are the cooking oil and tub of ice cream next to one another.

Peeps across South Africa were finished by the clip, and many appreciated the soft life the woman was living. See the comments below:

Eva said:

"The oil is ending me "

user6133891956368 commented:

"We see the certificates, but Amafutha are the most important "

Sassyr mentioned:

"Amafutha lawo You have made it."

Guardian Angel posted:

"The cooking oil for me... Its the most important one."

A shared:

"Only a Kovsie knows a feeling."

Ntshepeng Matloga said:

"You are rich 2L of cooking oil."

Pillar Qhayisa Mhlekwa commented:

"Elon Musk was found shaking! 2L yeCOOKING OIL!"

Audi Ms_scarlip mentioned:

"As a black person you made it mma"

Zeenh!!e posted:

"Soft life leyo "

