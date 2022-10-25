Popular anonymous giver BI Phakathi assisted a woman who ended up homeless after losing her home when her mom died

The well-spoken lady said she was waiting to clean herself and that she had been applying everywhere to get a job

South Africans loved the kind act the philanthropist did for the woman but were also impressed by how she carried herself

Famous philanthropist BI Phakathi helped out a woman who ended up homeless after losing her home when her mother died.

The generous BI Phakathi gave a well-spoken homeless lady some well-deserved cash which SA loved. Images: BI Phakathi/ Facebook

The heartwarming act was shared on his very popular Facebook page, which has over 7.5 million followers. BI Phakathi met the day outside a petrol station and talked with her.

She went into her family history and explained how she wound up homeless after the tragic passing of her mother. She then explained that she was waiting outside to have a wash. She also explained that she was a qualified teacher looking for any job.

This prompted BI to give her much-needed money, to which she expressed gratitude. South Africans adored the interaction between the two and commended the woman on how sweet she was. See the responses below:

Leila Hanley said:

"Such a Sweet Young Woman... You The just such a Good Hearted Soul..I have been watching you for a while now... You are truly an Earth Angel "

Louise van Rhyn commented:

"Hope she is safe. Such a special young lady. Soft-spoken."

Maz Maz mentioned:

"What lovely lady thank you for helping her it is so sad. I'm from Australia."

Jerry Vinti posted:

"This is quite amazing. It can only be God-directed. Love you BI. God bless you more. Wow!"

Lyric Liz shared:

"She is such a humble person, she deserves to be happy."

Hlengiwe Mswazi said:

"I just cry when I see you helping those who are helpless and give them hope."

Belinda Howes commented:

"I hope this lady is doing well. Thank you for giving her this chance. You will be blessed abundantly ❤️"

Azwi Ramovha mentioned:

"This woman is gorgeous my goodness. Humble and soft-spoken. I hope she makes it in life ❤️"

