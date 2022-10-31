For some odd reason, some of the people of Mzansi found a coffin falling at a funeral extremely funny

Twitter user @bokoromonio shared a video showing a coffin making its way swiftly into the grave without assistance

While people knew it was wrong to laugh and make jokes regarding the dead, some just could not help themselves

While there is no reason to laugh at a falling coffin, some Mzansi people just could not help it. The jokes cracked in the comment section did not help those trying to contain their laughter either.

Twitter user @bokoromonio shared a video of a falling coffin wich had the comment section turn into a running comedy show. Image: Getty Images

Crying babies, people slipping and hurting themselves, and apparently falling coffins at funerals are all things that people find funny even though they probably shouldn’t.

Twitter user @bokoromonio shared a video of a coffin being lowered into its grave at a funeral. However, the dead were clearly in a hurry as the coffin suddenly plummeted to the ground.

“Yho! ”

The people of Mzansi repent for their sins as they wipe away tears of laughter

For some reason, the coffin falling had people cracking up and busting some inappropriate jokes in the comments. If you did not find the clip amusing, the comments would definitely have you dropping a giggle you tried to hold back.

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

@Bogatzzz said:

“Let ask a question cos I’m done cracking myself , so what now? Do y’all let it be or coffin must come up and start again?”

@Sgah_18 said:

“So you guys really find this funny? Like seriously. ”

@ReginaldSimphi5 said:

“Moerskot!! I don't even want to know how it looks like at the bottom there ”

@Mpucai said:

“So they kept singing, are these people even black, where is the screaming and running”

@Murendizee said:

“Lord… teach me how to laugh in a way that pleases you ”

@LeoBombayage said:

“Why am I laughing? ”

