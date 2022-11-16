A hilarious video of a man showing off his shovelling skills as he loads a truck with sand left people talking on social media

Not only were people in awe of how he played with the shovel, but they were also surprised that he could load a 10-cube truck with a shovel alone.

Social media users have since flooded @UncleCul's comments section and reacted to the video on Twitterpeople's

A hardworking man deserves recognition. A young man scored himself the "shovelling king" title on social media after his video made rounds on Twitter.

Twitter user @UncleCul made people's day by sharing this video on his timeline.

People say this young man is an inspiration to others as he works hard and seems to be enjoying his job.

Reacting to the video, @Modisaotsile1 said:

"Let us park the skill for a minute, filling that truck with a Shovel "

"I remember those side gig hustling days, if my manager see you doing this kind of play, He’ll just tell you with softly “Waka owo eti” meaning you won’t be able to count your wages when you get paid " @Richie0147

@DonknowMacgrego wrote:

"Thier really broers who can fill up a whole truck alone And then a lame calls you broke for refusing to spend on them "

@RONIN_JimjACK also wrote:

"Loader for what with these fuel costs....make him open a school hard labour back in fashion."

Hardworking man looking dirty at his job shows off beautiful bedroom he sleeps in every day in viral video

In another story, Briefly News reported on another hardworking man who left people in awe after he flaunted his bedroom on social media.

Selvin Thabiso Lamol (@selvinthabisolamola) shared a video that shows the man looking scruffy and dirty in his work uniform with a caption that reads: "Me vs the room I sleep in every day."

This man proved to many people that just because your job is not office based or does not allow you to look as clean as you would like, it does not mean that you are an untidy person. Social media users were impressed and took to the video's comments section to show him love and react.

Source: Briefly News