Young Man Shows Off Amusing Dance Moves to KO’s Caracara Track at Petrol Station in Video: "The Real Matenas"
- A video of a white young man demonstrating some vibey dance moves at a petrol station has gone viral
- The footage shows the lad to the popular track "Caracara" by KO, with several peeps comparing him to Matenas
- The boy's moves have won Mzansi over, as his video has been shared across various social media platforms
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
South Africans love a good dance video, and one young man made quite an impression among Mzansi peeps after showing off his vibey moves on video recently.
A TikTok video posted by @parliamentvetkoek shows the Caucasian chap dancing at a petrol station to the popular track Caracara by KO. He is seen demonstrating some funky moves with a gangster-like attitude.
Mzansi netizens could not help but respond with amusement to the young man's moves. Others even compared him to Matenas – a young schoolboy whose lit dance moves were a hit with many netizens on social media.
Afrikaans dudes absolutely slay dancing to Mandoza in video, peeps adore the energy: "Should be our anthem"
Check out the funny video and comments online:
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
Abby govenderツ commented:
"Matenas."
Sarah King responded:
"Washa!!!"
Tyra-Clé said:
"Jake Paul takes South Africa."
{Ah-2} wrote:
"I don't know whether to laugh or cry ."
Sean said:
“The real Matenas .”
Mel reacted:
"Awe, my bru" vibes."
Jarod :) wrote:
"Love it my boy."
i_sharted_ replied:
"Next time invite me. Idk you but I'll pose in front of a gusheshe ."
Viral video of school kid busting a move during break time wins Mzansi over
In a related story, Briefly News reported on a video of a young schoolboy, Matenas, circulating online and showing him busting some moves during break time at school.
The clip was shared by Twitter user @Callmethaboo2nd and showed the pupil breaking out in a dance to a vibey track, said to be a song from the Barcadi Festival. Another boy can also be heard cheering Matenas on in the background with great enthusiasm.
The Twitter post was captioned:
"I love the fact that Matenas respects school but break time ziyakhala."
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News