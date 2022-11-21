A video of a white young man demonstrating some vibey dance moves at a petrol station has gone viral

The footage shows the lad to the popular track "Caracara" by KO, with several peeps comparing him to Matenas

The boy's moves have won Mzansi over, as his video has been shared across various social media platforms

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africans love a good dance video, and one young man made quite an impression among Mzansi peeps after showing off his vibey moves on video recently.

A young chap dancing at a petrol station left many netizens amused. Image: @parliamentvetkoek/TikTok

Source: UGC

A TikTok video posted by @parliamentvetkoek shows the Caucasian chap dancing at a petrol station to the popular track Caracara by KO. He is seen demonstrating some funky moves with a gangster-like attitude.

Mzansi netizens could not help but respond with amusement to the young man's moves. Others even compared him to Matenas – a young schoolboy whose lit dance moves were a hit with many netizens on social media.

Check out the funny video and comments online:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Abby govenderツ commented:

"Matenas."

Sarah King responded:

"Washa!!!"

Tyra-Clé said:

"Jake Paul takes South Africa."

{Ah-2} wrote:

"I don't know whether to laugh or cry ."

Sean said:

“The real Matenas .”

Mel reacted:

"Awe, my bru" vibes."

Jarod :) wrote:

"Love it my boy."

i_sharted_ replied:

"Next time invite me. Idk you but I'll pose in front of a gusheshe ."

Viral video of school kid busting a move during break time wins Mzansi over

In a related story, Briefly News reported on a video of a young schoolboy, Matenas, circulating online and showing him busting some moves during break time at school.

The clip was shared by Twitter user @Callmethaboo2nd and showed the pupil breaking out in a dance to a vibey track, said to be a song from the Barcadi Festival. Another boy can also be heard cheering Matenas on in the background with great enthusiasm.

The Twitter post was captioned:

"I love the fact that Matenas respects school but break time ziyakhala."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News