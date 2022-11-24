A brazen thug was caught on CCTV stealing headlights from a VW GTI, which left Mzansi feeling defeated

Crime runs rampant in South Africa, with many hijackings taking place, but this kind of crime isn't as common

SA peeps were shocked by the bold act and discussed how this seems to be a common theme with this type of car

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A not-so-subtle thug was caught on CCTV stealing some VW GTI headlights with what seems to be a crowbar.

A criminal was caught on camera stealing some VW GTI headlights, which shocked Mzansi. Images: Alexander Koerner, CiydemImages/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

@VehicleTrackerz uploaded the short clip that showed the dude completing the task in mere seconds. The Twitter post drew the attention of peeps concerned about GTIs, with someone even sharing a snap of multiple GTIs having their headlights stolen.

This type of crime may have shocked some peeps, but theft involving vehicles is quite common in the country. According to News24, carjacking is rising, with more cars being stolen on South African roads than in 2020.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The video shows how the man did the whole thing. He looked to see if anyone was around and took out a tool. He then forcefully takes out the headlights from the bumper before getting into a car and escaping.

South Africans discussed the clip at length. See the comments below:

@Cliff_Hadji said:

"Eish, I cannot imagine finding my car looking like Samson."

@rua_lelo mentioned:

"VW must make sure these do not happen to their client and find a way to make it difficult for these to be easily removed. Mxm. My logo got stolen, and I was mad."

@KeithTopG posted:

@mmathaps_raps asked:

"How much are those headlights?"

@MrTLeggedy commented:

"VW is wholly responsible and probably paying okes to do this… There’s just no way"

@Umalumewabantu shared:

@ShayolandaMoss said:

"This dude bout to go to jail, for some headlights ‍♀️"

@StevenJ85788578 mentioned:

"The guys watching this, are they not able to call security or the cops or what?"

Woman sits outside moving vehicle to hitch ride on delivery truck, Mzansi can’t deal with extreme video

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that online user @Abramjee posted a video of a woman finding a ride in a dangerous way. The video caused a buzz on Twitter as people had varying reactions to what they saw.

Peeps were split as some people did not appreciate the poster trying to make a joke out of the situation. A number of people thought that the video was actually quite depressing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News