A South African man went viral for eating a century-old egg, and Mzansi encouraged him to down some more

Yungearn has become somewhat popular on TikTok because of his many entertaining antics on the platform

Peeps chuckled at his reaction to the old delicacy and baited him into eating more, while others respected the attempt

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A brave South African man took up a challenge from a viewer and ate a century-old egg; the experience was one he "enjoyed."

A Mzansi gent tried out a century-old egg, and the aftermath had SA peeps egging him on to try more. Images: @yungearn/ TikTok

Source: UGC

@yungearn is the courageous dude who tried out the weird food. He also has tried out many popular South African foods, but these eggs are an entirely new realm of taste. The TikTok has since gone viral, with many peeps pushing him to try more.

The hilarious video starts with the dude hyping himself up. He shows the eggs to the camera, takes one out, and begins his scary culinary adventure. He takes a big bite of the egg and almost immediately feels like throwing up.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Throughout the clip, he gagged on the very strong taste while sarcastically recommending people to try it out, adding to the hilarity of it all.

South Africans howled at the video and egged on @yungearn to try some more. See the comments below:

unknown user said:

"Bro doesn't wanna die alone. he's busy recommending it while dying "

Baldwin mentioned:

"Bro bet you can't eat ten of them at the same time."

Sonny_war commented:

"This is the type of determination I need for 2023 "

Sinemivuyo Mpulu posted:

" Bruh I bet you can't eat fish eyes and pickles."

Risuna Bilankulu shared:

" Bro is not swallowing. He keeps spitting it out."

ZaanieBoy16 said:

"Yo man, gotta get the numbers up anyway we can "

Craig mentioned:

"Bru must have them with some tin fish curry "

user504580 posted:

"This reaction has me in stitches! You're a champ "

Man tries TikTok survival tactics in real life against huge ‘Attacker’, goes viral with 2.7M views

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that a content creator hilariously debunked a survival tactic. Online users could not stop worrying about his video, which received millions of views.

People were thoroughly amused by the video. Certain details about his recreation of the scenario had people in stitches.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News