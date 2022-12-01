A man was quite surprised when he found a luxury estate in Mzansi, and South Africans poked fun at him for it

The place he showed had a lovely garden and a massive pool, with many saying that it looked like Sun City

Peeps across the country shared the many things they loved about the place, while others thought he was undermining the nation

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

South Africans didn't hold back after a man shared a video of himself being surprised that the country had a luxury estate.

A gent took a stroll with a cup of coffee at a luxury estate he wasn't expecting to find in SA. Images: sergiocarrallo/ TikTok

Source: UGC

sergiocarrallo is the dude who uploaded the video on TikTok, where the reception was not positive. South Africans felt as if the man was undermining the country and even gave him more places he could visit.

The estate he was in was quite gorgeous looking, but anyone who has spent some time in the country will quickly point out that fancy houses are aplenty here. Mzansi peeps even pointed out that the place he showed looked like something you'd see in Sun City.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The clip brought out the patriotic side of the country, with many people pointing out the beauty the place has and their favourite spots to visit. See the comments below:

NImthembu said:

"It is so sickening that the world thinks of us as a trash country, and then they patronize us when dey c how beautiful d country is "

mirage791 mentioned:

"Thanks for sharing this because people think we still live in huts and raise lions as pets."

lebogangnorahkiti commented:

"What were you expecting to find ?"

Joy Cloke posted:

"Why are you surprised South Africa is God's country "

Kay shared:

"Sibaya Hotel, Durban, South Africa Enjoy your stay!"

banoobux said:

"Bro, you ain't seen nothing yet. Please visit Cape town Kynsma Mpumalanga, such amazing places with blue flag beaches."

purrr mentioned:

" He was expecting to find huts."

melissaklein406 commented:

"What were you really thinking it's all shacks and dirt everywhere We have beautiful places in SA, friend"

Supermom faces scary man trying to kidnap little girl in broad daylight, TikTok viral video horrifies peeps

In another story, Briefly News previously reported a terrifying video of a child in danger got millions of views on TikTok. The woman bravely fought a kidnapper who almost got away with her child.

The clip shows how easily the kidnapper could have been successful. Many people discussed the video and how ready the kidnapper was.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News