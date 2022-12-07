A harrowing clip showing a failed hijacking had Mzansi praising a mysterious hero who intervened in it

The criminals pulled up to the side of the house to the unsuspecting people in a fancy Mercedes and got out

The whole incident had South Africans debating whether the action was good or if it would make things worse

South Africans rushed to give their two cents after seeing a clip of an unnamed hero saving citizens from hijackers who stole their car.

The men crashed the hijacked car once the mysterious hero intervened. Images: @IanCameron23/ Twitter, Daniel Lozano Gonzalez/ Getty Images

@IanCameron23 shared the clip with his followers and shared that it was apparently a biker who shot at the suspects. The Twitter post showed the SUV filled with innocent civilians pulling up to a garage door.

An intense series of events

Things start to get dangerous when the hijackers pull up in a Mercedes and force the people in the car to get out. You can see the innocent individuals moving about in a disorientated manner and the carjackers ready to drive off.

Things take an unexpected turn when the criminals in the SUV crash from the gunshots, which also causes a ruckus in the getaway vehicle.

@_Melon__Juice__ asked:

"I'm curious, what does the law in South Africa say about shooting someone to protect someone else?"

@LindoTheSpot said:

"Watch the space. These guys will come back for him, people must learn to mind their business."

@Vincent45462416 mentioned:

"Well done to the person who shot those thieves. As the police are absent, they create a perfect atmosphere for such vigilantism. I expect that will increase."

@Duncan30414908 commented:

"That person looks like he wasn't going to make it."

@freedomtoday99 posted:

"Well done to the bystander. More and more heroes are coming out."

@Muzlam41 shared:

"He did a great job there."

@malusimudau_ said:

"Did they confirm if the shot thug was later arrested."

@JustinW05482353 mentioned:

"The hijackers are really a bunch of cowards."

