Mzansi citizens couldn’t contain themselves when they saw edited pics of Malema and Hofmeyr

Someone photoshopped pictures of Julius Malema and Steve Hofmeyr to make them look like one another

The people of Mzansi laughed hard in the comments, loving the humour of our people

It is no secret that there have been bouts of racial comments thrown by both Julius Malema and Steve Hofmeyr. So, someone decided to humour Mzansi over the matter by photoshopping images of the two to make them look like one another.

Someone turned Julius Malema and Steve Hofmeyr into one another and it is pure genius. Image: Instagram: Julius Malema and Steve Hofmeyr

Source: Instagram

While we have been a democracy for almost 30 years now, there is still a lot of racial tension in South Africa. However, there is a new generation who laughs at those still holding on, like this person who made these hilarious pictures.

Facebook account Joburger shared two pictures; one of Julius looking like Hofmeyr, and one of Steve looking like Malema. What a wow, I wonder what these two have had to say about this!

The people of Mzansi have a good laugh at the new Juju and Steve

Now, this is the laugh a lot of people needed. Seeing Malema and Hofmeyr looking like their rival is just the attitude that needs to be taken to hate. People had a good chuckle in the comments.

Take a look:

Bridgette Wood said:

“I’d pay good money to watch these two in the boxing ring.”

Carlien Lienkie Oberholster said:

“These comments! South Africans Are honestly the best people! We find humor in everything want ag f*k we can’t all be Karen’s.”

Darryl Johannessen said:

“Julius really pulls that look off he should just go for it.”

Tertia Smit said:

“For some reason the faces look better this way around.”

Michele Braaf said:

“I'm laughing myself silly ”

