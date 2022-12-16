A petrol attendant had a rough day at work after he left a petrol hose pouring fuel all over a car and the floor

Instagram account @culturecollecter shared footage of the mess up, claiming the man lost his job

Mzansi peeps stood up for the attendant, hoping that his job was saved as human error is normal

One poor petrol attendant did something wrong and had one car peeing fuel all over itself and the floor. The footage hit hard as that stuff ain’t cheap!

Instagram account @culturecollecter shared footage of a petrol catastrophe that possibly lost a man his job. Image: Instagram / @culturecollecter

With the rising fuel prices, even the smallest drop in petrol is like gold. Seeing litres flow onto the floor had people cringing.

Instagram account @culturecollecter shared a video showing a petrol attendant running to save fuel that was pouring all over a car and the floor. The poor man must have gotten into so much trouble.

The clip was captioned:

“How a Garage Employee lost his Job yesterday ”

Mzansi citizens feel for the petrol attendant

While this is no doubt a catastrophe, many people feel it is not a justifiable reason to fire anyone. The comment section was quickly filled with defence for the attendant, and tears for the lost fuel.

Take a look:

@mthimbanator_tm said:

“Shouldn't have lost it but agreed on a payment method with the employer. Unemployment is insanely higher and to error is human.”

@_andrey_0.1 said:

“Somebody opening the camera phone instead of helping. SMH ♂️ Where we going?”

@mbangojequintonkuvare said:

“First day at work chronicles ”

@iamoarerata said:

“Maybe suspension not losing a job .”

