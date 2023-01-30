A group of kids who started their dance group in the ghetto made it big on the international scene

The children were so happy when their flight abroad was sponsored by PSG and they had the opportunity to meet French star, Kylian Mbappé

Many people who reacted to the video said that the kids are the definition of a success that was well worked for

A group of young kids who made it out of the ghetto through dance have achieved a big part of their dream.

In a video shared on their Instagram page, it was revealed that they travelled to France to witness Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) match against Reims.

The kids posed for photos with Mbappé. Image: @ghettokids_tfug.

Dancing kids happy to meet Mbappé

The kids were so happy when they met with French footballer Kylian Mbappé who posed with them for a photo.

Their reaction after the shot was everything. They were so excited. The caption of the clip, posted by their official Instagram, ghettokids_tfug, read:

"Dreamers will always make it happen. We made it as mascots [at the] PSG match yesterday against Reims! From Uganda to the world. Mbappé, it was nice meeting you!"

Watch the video below:

Social media users loved the inspiring video, which showed how excited the children were.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

streetpanna said:

"What I love to see - stars."

tobias_alexx added:

"This is massive. Congratulations."

offqwet wrote:

"I am as happy as if it's me who is there. I am proud of you guys. Big ups."

mauvict_goddess commented:

"My children are going places."

mizizi920 remarked:

"Imagine just living your dream through dancing. Never take anything for granted. Well deserved."

iamprathamgore commended them:

"You are an example of 'Work hard till your success makes noise'."

