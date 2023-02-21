Harry Potter fans totally nerded out over a cloud that could easily be mistaken for a dementor

TikTok user @jonwooden shared a video of an odd-looking dark cloud to try to find out what it was

People quickly filled the comment section will all sorts of Harry Potter references and tips to help the muggles

While every Harry Potter fan sits anxiously waiting for their Hogwarts letter, seeing a TikTok of a cloud that could be a dementor filled them with hope.

TikTok user @jonwooden shared a video of an odd looking dark cloud to try find out what it was. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

For all the muggles who don't know what a dementor is, they are dark creatures that consume human happiness by drawing the life out of people through their mouth – isn't something you’d come across if your patronus charm casting is not up to scratch.

Man shares TikTok clip of cloud that looks like a dementor

TikTok user @jonwooden shared a video of an odd-looking dark cloud-like thing in the sky. He had no idea what it was and isn’t a Potter head as he claimed it to look like “liquid metal" instead of the many Harry Potter reference he could have given it.

Take a look at the clip:

Witches and wizards step forward to claim their moment of glory

The sign of hope every Harry Potter fan has been waiting for. While an owl carrying mail would have been great, we'll settle for a happiness-depleting dementor. The comments were quickly filled with Harry Potter references and witches and wizards drawing their wands for protection.

Read some of the awesome comments:

@Skye said:

“Nah that’s an Obscurus. Fantastic Beasts taught me that.”

@user1640698767214 said:

“That’s just a demontor baby. Just tell expecto patronum and you’ll be ight.”

@Danielle Jones said:

“It’s a dementor. Have chocolate and be at the ready with expecto patronum.”

@Just your local ❤️loser❤️ said:

“Omg it is a DEMENTOR.”

@️️Kyle️️ said:

“Don’t that mean Voldemort is back or something like that.”

@daniel silva said:

“Harry Potter is probably on that train in the back.”

Harry Potter video game gets bumper sales despite LGBTQ backlash

In related news, Briefly News reported that the "Harry Potter" universe welcomes its latest edition, the "Hogwarts Legacy" video game, which provides a big test of the resilience of a franchise hit by criticism from some LGBTQ activists over the views of author JK Rowling.

The Scottish writer has been plagued by threats and controversy since she publicly took issue in 2020 with the trans-inclusive phrase "people who menstruate" being used instead of the word "women".

Many accused her of transphobia for putting the emphasis on biological sex over notions of gender. She denies the charge.

Source: Briefly News