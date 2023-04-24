One TikTokker posted a bizarre video to show people how strange she looks while completely asleep, and it went viral

Online users had much to say about the TikTok of the woman looking like she was awake but sleeping

The TikTok received thousands of likes from online users who were thoroughly amused by the video

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A lady on TikTok went viral for sleeping in a strange way. The creator showed people how she looks when sleeping.

One woman on TikTok showed people that her eyes open even when she is sleeping. Image: @_disuserissad

Source: UGC

Peeps were curious about the bizarre video of the lady. Netizens were brutally honest about how scary the TikTokker looked.

Woman's eyes stay open during REM stage of sleep

A TikTokker @_disuserissad shows people a video of her eyes open while sleeping. In the video, the lady's eyes are shifting from around while she sleeps. Watch the video:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi amazed by woman at REM sleep stage

People were full of questions after seeing the video. Online users are often curious about people's habits. The lady's caption details that she was in REM sleep which is the stage when a person dreams due to increased brain activity, according to the USA National Library of Medicine. People cracked jokes over her video. to express how scared they were.

versus wolfe commented:

"I wouldve had to wake you up. I'm sorry but no."

user768987436657 commented:

"Help me I cant BREATHE."

Dave Van Boren commented:

"Side eye while sleeping is crazy."

MothoWaMothoWage commented:

"No ways. What were you seeing?"

Zarrjunie commented:

"Lmaooo my sister sleeps like you."

User101 commented:

"Wake up next to you midnight, I'd morife."

Djsammy commented:

"My mom sleeps like that sometimes i even torch her to see if shes really asleepy'all scary."

Mizz_Bev commented:

"Daylight saving mode."

B commented:

"Everytime i go to the bathroom in the middle of the night i think you’re staring at me."

Pupil sleeping in class woken up with prank by schoolmates, SA in tears

Briefly News previously reported that one school kid dozed off while in class and ended up becoming the victim of a prank. The schoolboy's classmates reported a video of the creative way they chose to wake him up.

The video comments were filled with people laughing at the sleeping kid's expense. Many people thought the kid in the video was also relatable.

People like to see the mischief high schoolers get up to. People were laughing over how deep in sleep this one boy was.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News