Most people need something to wake them up in the morning, but one woman got a bigger wake-up call than she asked for

The KZN resident was greeted by an unwelcome green mamba when she tried to do her morning dishes

Luckily, the Cocoworld Conservation Centre was on hand to rescue the woman and give good advice about snakes

A Durban woman received the shock of her life while doing the morning dishes. A green mamba waited patiently to greet her as she arrived in her kitchen.

In what had to be one of the most horrific moments of her life, the woman panicked. Thankfully, she kept calm enough to call the appropriate authorities to remove the snake.

The Cocoworld Conservation Centre warns that green mambas are protected by law

The woman made the right choice by reporting the incident to the police. The reptile expert who arrived to retrieve the snake warned that approaching such animals alone is illegal and dangerous.

The curator, Wade Kilian, told IOL in an interview:

"Not only are some of these species threatened and, therefore, protected by law, but most snake attacks happen when humans try to move or kill them."

Green mambas are prefer dense shaded vegetation, says Crocworld Conservation Centre curator

This article goes into great length about how this particular type of snake prefers deep, dark vegetation by the coast. So, if you live near water and don't want snakes in your house, it might be time to mow the lawn.

Earlier this year, IOL gave its readers another good reason to avoid these dangerous reptiles. In April, the newspaper reported on the shortage of snake antivenom in South Africa.

The lesson is simple: don't approach a snake if you don't know its species.

