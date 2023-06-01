A nail tech has advertised that she is now doing tooth gaps and posted a video of how she does it

TikTok user @noblenails1 uses a dermal nail drill to grind away your teeth, giving a gap

People made it clear in the comments that this is not a wise moves to make with your teeth

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Tooth gaps are a thing; apparently, you don’t need to be born with one to get one. This talented Mzansi nail tech decided to upskill herself by offering tooth gaps to clients.

TikTok user @noblenails1 uses a nail dermal drill to grind away your teeth, giving a gap. Image: TikTok / @noblenails1

Source: TikTok

When it comes to your teeth, it is tricky business. If you have ever had a toothache, then you know it is not part of your body to play with.

Mzansi nail etch shows how she gives people tooth gaps

TikTok user @noblenails1 shared a video of her using a dermal nail drill to give a woman a gap between her two front teeth. If beauty was ever pain, it was in this video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Take a look at how she does it:

South African people comment on the tooth gap situation

The comment section was filled with stress! People know this is not good for your teeth and urged people to prioritise their health over trends.

Read some of the comments:

Lemondrop fired shots:

“Are you done destroying her life”

Emma Ifeanyi had jokes:

“Pronounce Bluetooth I want to check something ”

Zinta was finished:

“If it’s not original, it’s notnever in my life will I try this.”

kamakazzy King will never:

“it can never be me”

Millychristophers was shocked:

“seriously!!!”

Shounice Jaslyn Buys can’t understand:

“Why though?? ”

Woman with gapped teeth tries to pronounce Bluetooth in viral TikTok video with 14.5 million views

In related news, Briefly News reported that one woman @iamthereal_debbiee was a good sport and entertained her followers with the unique way she pronounces words. Her TikTok followers wanted to hear how she says speaks, and she obliged them.

The stunning lady posted a series of videos saying different words, but her Bluetooth clip was seen by millions of people across the world. People bantered in the comments about her lips, and some suggested more words she could do recordings on.

TikTokkers said they were dead with laughter and that the social media app will be the main reason they end up in hell. The clip got over 600k likes and thousands of comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News