A KwaZulu-Natal doctor shared heartbreaking news of four of his patients not making it

He shared how his efforts to save the patients came to nought as they unfortunately died

South Africans shared in his pain and messages of hope and courage filled his comments section

A heartbroken doctor shared on TikTok how he could not save four patients. Image: @khethukuthula44/Getty Images

Source: UGC

One doctor's worst nightmare came true when the Newcastle-based man announced on TikTok that four patients died in his hands after failed attempts to revive them.

Dr Khethukuthula’s heartbreaking post touched the hearts of South African doctors, nurses and citizens alike, with many sending messages of condolences, support, encouragement and prayer.

Doctor's attempts to save lives in vain have him feeling down

Drkhethukuthula’s caption reads:

“4 people died in my hands today. My resuscitations were unsuccessful. Life of a Dr.”

A crying emoji accompanied the post, which shows the dejected doctor shaking his head sadly, his stethoscope hung around his neck, clearly affected by his duties and his failure.

Netizens empathised with him and a range of comments filled the viral post’s comment section.

The comments ranged from emotional encouragement to other health professionals sharing their own experiences with unsuccessful revival attempts. He also received comfort from those working in the health sector.

You can watch the video here:

Some even tried to make him laugh a bit by complimenting his taste in music.

Netizens extend emotional support to bereaved doctor

Piyosea offered words of encouragement. She said:

“We can’t save them all. Stay strong, Dr. What was meant to be will be.”

BaluhKZN shared her own experience working in a hospital. She tearfully commented:

“I once worked at a trauma unit and we tried to resuscitate a guy who was shot. His mother kept on asking me, 'Nurse nizomphilisa umntanami?' ”

Dr Kolisi encouraged him to stay strong in the face of failed resuscitations. He noted:

“Relax, boizin. When it comes to resuscitations ,those that survive are less than those that don’t. So suzibetha nge situations that were beyond icontrol.”

Philisiwe Ngwenya commended doctors’ mental strength. She said:

“You guys are strong. I would be miserable the whole year if I had witnessed that. Stay strong, you can’t help everyone.”

Lahloka Kgomo reminded him of all the good he did as a doctor. He added:

"Don’t despair my chief. You have saved more people in your profession. We appreciate your hard work.”

Mashwene Motheo offered a light-hearted comment. He jokingly said:

“You should try being a DJ because your music taste is out of this world!”

Source: Briefly News