Veteran TV journalist Derek Watts gave Carte Blanche viewers a glimpse into his battle with cancer

Speaking from his hospital bed, Watts thanked viewers for supporting the show and promised to be back on TV screens soon

The Carte Blanche presenter was diagnosed with skin cancer that spread to his lungs in 2022

JOHANNESBURG - Veteran journalist and Carte Blanche presenter Derek Watts has given a hopeful update about his battle with cancer.

Veteran TV journalist Derek Watts is taking a break from hosting 'Carte Blanche' amid a battle with cancer. Image: @carteblanchetv & @DerekWatts

Source: Twitter

In a video posted on Carte Blanche's Twitter, Watts thanked viewers for their continued support of the show during his hiatus from the camera and promised he would be back on the show soon.

Watts assured:

"Another short hospital stay, but I'm fine. I'll be out of here soon."

Derek Watts takes break from Carte Blanche to focus on battle with cancer

Watts is taking a break from hosting Carte Blanche to focus on his health after being diagnosed with skin cancer that spread to his lungs in 2022, TimesLIVE reported.

Earlier this year, the veteran TV host was rushed to the ICU at Netcare Milpark Hospital after suffering a suspected stroke in Hoedspruit during a family trip, News24 reported.

Carte Blanche released a statement claiming it was optimistic that Watts would have a journey towards recovery.

The show's executive director John Webb said:

"I know his resolve will be strengthened by the continued love and support of the people to whom he dedicated his working life. We join all of you in wishing strength and recovery to our patriarch, mentor, colleague, and friend."

South Africans wish Carte Blanche's Derek Watts a speedy recovery

Below are some well wishes:

Jeannette Capper said:

"Lovely to see him sending the viewers a message on Carte Blanche from his hospital bed...praying for a speedy recovery."

Marlene Graham added:

"Prayers for your recovery."

Jennifer Sharpley commented:

"Thank you for all your great work...May God be with you throughout your health journey...You have served us well..."

Mandy Sherwinski stated:

"You will beat this. Derek Watts Deo JUVANTE."

Andre Fouche encouraged:

"Keep strong big guy."

