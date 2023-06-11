A young woman in Durban is proud of a wonderful achievement after obtaining a tractor that she has dreamt about bagging

The lady posted a picture of herself on the tractor in the Facebook group, ‘Agriculture and Young’

People seemed proud of the ambitious woman for the wonderful achievement and wished her well

A hard-working young woman is amped about obtaining a tractor and achieving a dream she has had for a long time.

Samkelisiwe Gumbi is thrilled about achieving her dream. Image: Samkelisiwe Gumbi.

Source: Facebook

The sis posted a photo of herself on top of the tractor on the ‘Agriculture and Young’ Facebook page.

The hun, named Samkelisiwe Gumbi, on Facebook, had people in awe because of the wonderful achievement.

Samkelisiwe captioned her Facebook post:

“My dream came true.”

Here is the post:

People admire young woman who bagged tractor

The young lady’s post got over 2000 reactions and close to 150 comments, at the time of writing.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Sylvia LadySyl Dyani shared:

“Women never fail. Their dreams always come true. Keep it up, mbokodo, and never mind the negative comments.”

Mvuleni Thabethe wrote:

“That's what I'm talking about. Congratulations.”

Blessing Maambo noted:

“Congratulations, my sister. With this machine, you can do wonders.”

Smangaliso Ntuli commented:

“I call it ‘black excellence’.”

Briefly News’ Women Empowerment Editor has interviewed a number of women who excel as farmers. For example, Khetha Biyela, who shared some of the challenges she has faced in the largely male-dominated sector.

