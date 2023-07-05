A lady shared an awesome DIY trick for people but forgot to share the details of where she got it

TikTok user @allhomethings shared a video showing how she used peel-and-stick floor tiles

People grilled the lady in the comments section, claiming this is too-good-to-be-true

DIY is the new little black dress, and this woman has it tapped. Sharing how she transformed her home with easy to install peel-and-stick floor tiles, the woman wowed Mzansi.

This woman had people feeling mixed emotions over her easy floor transformation. Image: TikTok / @allhomethings

Source: TikTok

Gone are the days when you need to call a huge construction team to revamp your home. There are so many easy DIY tools out there, and people are living for them.

Woman shares easy peel-and-stick floor tiles transformation on TikTok

TikTok user @allhomethings shared a video showing how she used peel-and-stick floor tiles to transform her home. The results were impressive!

Take a look at this almost too-good-to-be-true transformation:

Mzansi people wanted the plug as they were sceptical

While people were impressed, they were also a little sceptical as there were no details attached to the clip. People wanted to know more!

Read some of the comments:

Lungi was not believing it:

“I'm telling you this is not from South Africa.”

REF_MOLSON was frustrated:

“Why don't you just attach the price with all the information?”

Pedi_Princess1 asked:

“Tapeiti???? I hope they don't peel off like old-school ones.”

Chenesaimhenyu loved it:

“21st century we no longer need men to do this for us we can do it ourselves proud of you my sis.”

Katie_Sams said:

“Chomi, tapeiti ya private school.”

Stunning interior design transformation sees KZN gent turn small house into his kingdom: “Kuvukiland Yami"

In related news, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi man from Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, took to an interior design social media group to share photos of his newly decorated home.

The one-room house now boasts new modern electronic appliances, like an LED TV monitor and is a stylish and comfortable space the owner is clearly proud of showing off.

Mthanti Ntokozo shared photos of his new furniture, decorations and appliances. He also shared a photo of himself standing in his living room, smiling proudly, with the caption, "Kuvukiland yami."

Source: Briefly News