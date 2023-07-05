Woman Transforms Home With Peel-and-Stick Floor Tiles, Mzansi Wowed by Too-Good-to-Be-True Results
- A lady shared an awesome DIY trick for people but forgot to share the details of where she got it
- TikTok user @allhomethings shared a video showing how she used peel-and-stick floor tiles
- People grilled the lady in the comments section, claiming this is too-good-to-be-true
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
DIY is the new little black dress, and this woman has it tapped. Sharing how she transformed her home with easy to install peel-and-stick floor tiles, the woman wowed Mzansi.
Gone are the days when you need to call a huge construction team to revamp your home. There are so many easy DIY tools out there, and people are living for them.
Woman shares easy peel-and-stick floor tiles transformation on TikTok
TikTok user @allhomethings shared a video showing how she used peel-and-stick floor tiles to transform her home. The results were impressive!
South African man trends for cuddling hyenas, video has Mzansi people tripping: “Terrifying yet wonderful”
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Take a look at this almost too-good-to-be-true transformation:
Mzansi people wanted the plug as they were sceptical
While people were impressed, they were also a little sceptical as there were no details attached to the clip. People wanted to know more!
Read some of the comments:
Lungi was not believing it:
“I'm telling you this is not from South Africa.”
REF_MOLSON was frustrated:
“Why don't you just attach the price with all the information?”
Pedi_Princess1 asked:
“Tapeiti???? I hope they don't peel off like old-school ones.”
Chenesaimhenyu loved it:
“21st century we no longer need men to do this for us we can do it ourselves proud of you my sis.”
Katie_Sams said:
“Chomi, tapeiti ya private school.”
Stunning interior design transformation sees KZN gent turn small house into his kingdom: “Kuvukiland Yami"
Squad of Mzansi female friends flex their luxury cars, inspirational TikTok video gets 1.7 million views
In related news, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi man from Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, took to an interior design social media group to share photos of his newly decorated home.
The one-room house now boasts new modern electronic appliances, like an LED TV monitor and is a stylish and comfortable space the owner is clearly proud of showing off.
Mthanti Ntokozo shared photos of his new furniture, decorations and appliances. He also shared a photo of himself standing in his living room, smiling proudly, with the caption, "Kuvukiland yami."
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News