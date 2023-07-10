An overseas African was amazed when he walked through a marketplace similar to African marketplaces

The man could not believe how the marketplace reminded him of his home country, and netizens agreed

Street markets are a source of income for many Africans, and TikTokkers related to the video and shared the marketplaces that they frequent regularly

An African was quite surprised to see that even in Europe there are markets like those in Africa. Image: @regal.capital

A man was surprised when he saw a market in Europe that gave him African market vibes and made him feel like he was walking through the streets of the Mother Continent!

The viral TikTok video had people saying that it reminds them of Marabastad, Kwa Maimai and many other African countries.

TikTok Video of a European Market Went Viral Among Africans

The video, posted by @regal.capital, hit over 435K views and collected almost 50K likes.

The video shows a shocked @regal.capital walking through the market and showing how it resembles our markets.

Although the market was admittedly not as vibrant as African markets, it nevertheless looked lively.

African markets are known for their vibrance, high foot traffic, people shouting discount prices and the smell of food travelling through the air.

Every African nation has that marketplace that stands out in their memory and reminds them of the joys of being an African.

Informal traders and street vendors feed the nation and play a massive role in the informal economy.

According to the International Labour Organisation, about 84% of African employment is informal.

Watch the video here:

What Africans Said About the Video That Reminded Them of Home

Africans in the comment sections pointed out how the video reminded them of different street marketplaces.

Ash M- Work Psychologist listed Mzansi markets.

"It's giving Small Street, Marabastad and Kwa Maimai."

Queen shared her experience in Europe with a marketplace.

"I saw the same thing when I went to the Netherlands and was shocked."

Maili Moorosi pointed out that this market should be familiar to people.

"The sooner everyone realises humans are humans, the better for us all. You find places like Europe in Africa, and you'll also find places like Africa in Europe."

Zahaa remarked how it reminded her of Cape Town.

"If you live in Cape Town, it's giving the taxi rank opposite the parade."

Emile Xen pointed out that these experiences make Africans enjoy the continent even more.

"Africans tend to love Africa so much more after travelling and seeing other places."

