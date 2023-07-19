This sweet and caring teacher allows her class to choose how they bid her farewell, giving them an opportunity to express themselves

The children are able to pick either a short wiggle dance, a high five, a fist bump or a warm hug

The TikTok video has captured the attention and admiration of Mzansi and ex-students are wishing that they'd had such vibey teachers at school

This sweet teacher's goodbye ritual with her class children is melting Mzansi's heart.

In a world where educators strive to create a positive and inclusive classroom environment, one teacher has found a unique way to say goodbye to her students at the end of each school day.

Teacher has unique goodbye ritual with her class

This sweet and caring teacher allows her class children to choose how they bid her farewell, giving them a sense of autonomy and an opportunity to express themselves.

The TikTok video posted by @nangamsomilanathi captures the excitement and anticipation as the children line up, eagerly waiting for their turn to select their preferred farewell gesture. A wall with labelled illustrations of the options stands proudly, inviting the children to choose.

The children can pick from a short wiggle dance, giving them a chance to showcase their creative moves. The high five represents the teacher's belief in their achievements.

The fist bump allows the children to engage in a playful gesture. Lastly, the warm hug option provides comfort and closeness, ensuring that each child receives the affection they desire.

Check out the video below:

Mzansi's heart melts towards the teacher's gesture

By giving her students the power to choose their preferred goodbye gesture, the teacher not only celebrates their uniqueness but also promotes inclusivity. The video, which gained more than 600 000 views, received an outpouring of love and delight.

leehle said:

"Ncoooh, that's so sweet, continue keeping them happy."

Orlando Pirates commented:

"Great work, ma'am, you deserve to be the teacher of the year."

Dee complimented:

"You are such a sweetheart, you know some of them are getting the hug and smile from you only. You are making a big impact on their lives."

user9633697471486 added:

"Mara ma'am, I love you, thank you for your time and for caring for our kids."

Krabo replied:

"I'm sure they are always keen to the next day. Keep up the good work."

zama said

"May God bless you indeed. You are such a go-to place and comfort zone for these kids."

Palesa Pretty761 added:

"I wish my son were in your class. This would make him feel special. Thank you for doing this to the kids."

