A woman went viral after posting a video of her unwashed hair. She removed her hair covering to reveal hair that was matted and dirty

Netizens marvelled at the woman's hair and shared their own experiences, and were shocked at the results

There are some side effects to not washing your hair for a while, and these include an itchy scalp and ingrown hair

A young woman spent months without washing her hair. Image: @theprettymayaa

Source: TikTok

A woman spent four months without washing her hair and seemed unhappy about the result.

She experienced ingrown hair and a lot of growth. However, there are more side effects to not washing hair for four months.

A woman's unwashed hair astounds netizens on TikTok

The video was posted @theprettymayaa and went so viral on TikTok that it received over 8 million views. The woman in the footage removes a hair stocking to reveal platted hair that she has not washed in almost half a year. Her caption is a clear warning to others.

"This is your sign to wash your hair and never let it get like mine."

According to Healthline, some side effects can arise from not washing your hair for a while. These include slow hair growth, oils and dirt getting trapped in the hair, dandruff and itchy scalp.

Watch the video:

TikTokkers in disbelief over woman's hair

Netizens could not believe how long the woman spent without washing her hair before doing another hairstyle.

Erin said:

"In cornrows, I can't do more than two weeks without washing my hair."

@yupyy98 added:

"I can't go a month without washing my hair."

Natia Joy commented.

"I truly don't know how yall do this. I can barely do six weeks."

Maya replied that she doesn't wash her hair often because it's thick and dense.

Angelxpuke pointed out:

"That growth be something different."

Nana W chipped in:

"I just know that scratch felt great."

Teachers wash pupils' hair in viral TikTok

In a similar article, Briefly News wrote that two teachers went viral after they washed their pupils' hair.

In the video, the teachers are shown caring for two female pupils by washing and treating their hair. Netizens were touched by the gesture and complimented teachers of today, thanking them for loving the children.

Source: Briefly News