South Africa is in love with a teacher that vibed with her students during the assembly

The Ekurhuleni educator danced and had a lot of fun entertaining her learners

Netizens who witnessed the groove pointed out that these are the teachers of the last days

A teacher showed how fun it was to be an educator in the era of social media. Image: @jacky_miss

An Ekurhuleni teacher vibed so hard during an assembly session at her school that pupils and the internet vibed with her.

The Zulu educator's video had South Africans in their feels because of how fun it is to be a teacher in the era of TikTok.

South African teacher's dance moves entertain her learners

@jacky_miss posted a video of herself getting down and dirty during an assembly session. The video went so viral that over 1.5 million views.

In the video, the teacher joins a group of teachers attending an assembly. The teachers are having fun, but @jacky_miss seems to have the most fun.

According to BusinessTech, South African teachers face considerable challenges in their profession in Mzansi. These include classroom size, gender disparities in the profession and the fact that students' home languages differ from the language of instruction. Watch the video:

South Africans react to the dancing teacher in trending TikTok video

Netizens loved the teacher's energy and could not help but share their joy.

Zamaswazi Shabalala said:

"We are the teachers of the last days."

Mhlabanenobuhl remarked:

"This teacher has a vibe."

Xola commented:

"We went to school during the wrong era."

Nkulusn pointed out:

"Children are so easily impressed."

Ceby Mazibuko added:

"That time, my child loves you so much."

