Nesquik discontinued in South Africa, citizens mourn the loss of a childhood treat that won't be forgotten

Nestle says sales have dropped so drastically that they have been forced to stop producing the product

The milky dreams of many South Africans came crumbling down when they read the horrifying news

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, Nesquik, the iconic chocolate and strawberry powdered milk drink, is set to be discontinued in South Africa, leaving a trail of nostalgia and disappointment among its devoted fans.

Nestle says sales have dropped so drastically that they have been forced to stop producing the product. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The news, announced on August 27, 2023, has stirred emotions as South Africans reflect on their cherished childhood memories linked to this beloved beverage.

News breaks: Nesquik discontinued in South Africa

For generations, Nesquik has been a staple in households across the country, delighting taste buds and conjuring fond recollections of simpler times. The drink's distinct chocolate and strawberry flavours have held a special place in the hearts of South Africans, providing comfort and joy in every sip.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The decision to discontinue Nesquik has sparked widespread sentiment on social media platforms, with South Africans sharing stories of how the drink has been an integral part of their upbringing. From mornings before school to late-night cravings, Nesquik has been a constant companion, embodying a sense of familiarity and comfort.

According to ENCA, Nestle says that while it understands the disappointment, there's been a significant drop in sales for the products, and thus, they have made the decision to discontinue it. It is delicious but not cheap, and times are tough.

South African citizens share their horror

Mzansi people flocked to social media to share their shock at the loss of this beloved milky drink. A piece of their childhood is being ripped from them.

While Nesquik's departure might mark the end of an era, the memories it has woven into the hearts of South Africans will endure.

Read some of the comments:

MoLife Kay:

“What, no way! I just enjoyed Nesquick strawberry with a bit of whisky and decided I don't need strawberry lips anymore. ”

Mdunusa Gp:

“It became way more expensive than it was supposed to be. I remember how it used to be a winter treat of mine and my little brother when we were kids.”

Driekie Hough Stander:

“It's hard times for South Africans. We are forced to cut down on our shopping. Must haves vs. nice to have. We love the product but can hardly afford the necessities. ”

Bernard Boetie Olivier:

“Was part of my childhood, but the cost of this product over the years has discouraged me from purchasing this for myself or for my own children to enjoy what I did as a child. It's a shame that they couldn't have found a way to make this product more affordable for people in South Africa.”

Patsy James:

“I still miss Chocolate Log and Simba tomato chips ”

South African woman in New Zealand with an American accent proves her heritage with snacks in TikTok

In related news, Briefly News reported that a South African woman in New Zealand has become a viral sensation on TikTok. The reason? People do not believe she's from South Africa due to her accent.

However, she recently uploaded a video to prove her heritage to her followers by sharing traditional South African snacks and staples.

@AriEaga set out to prove her heritage; many people have accused her of faking her accent and questioned her South African roots. The young lady shared a video showcasing her favourite South African staples.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News