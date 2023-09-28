A South African woman shared a video of how she uses a brick to scrub her cracked heels, on social media

Exfoliating your heels is necessary to remove dead skin cells and prevent calluses so feet can stay smoother

The TikTok footage gained much traction, and Mzansi reacted with laughter and helpful tips for foot care

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

One Mzansi woman took to social media to share a video of how she used a brick to scrub her cracked heels.

A woman showed how she cares for her cracked heels. Image: @thethe_makhele/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Exfoliating your heels is necessary to remove dead skin cells and prevent the buildup of calluses. Dead skin cells can make your heels look dry and cracked, and calluses can be painful and uncomfortable.

Exfoliating your heels also helps to improve circulation and promote healthy skin cell turnover.

Woman uses bricks to smoothen her cracked heels

In the video, @hethe__makhele is seen showing her cracked heel before pouring soapy water onto the ground, paved with bricks, which she uses to scrub the back of her heels.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She goes on to reveal the end result, which is smooth and soft heels. @hethe__makhele even went as far as to say that she was selling the bricks.

Watch the funny video below:

Mzansi reacts with laughter to woman's footcare

Netizens were amused by the woman's footcare method and responded with banter.

Onalenna Kesiilwe566 replied:

"Wait until they dry up."

Rosinah_Thabethe commented:

"Apply glycerin or oil."

SneguguNtshangase said:

"Usithengisela istina."

Jose said:

"I would like to place an order, please."

Entle_Modungwa responded:

"What’s the name of the product Brick scrub?"

Pearl ZamaNxuba Klaas Mjika said:

"Zange ndahleka kanje."

Dakalo commented:

"How to remove cracks on heels: you take water and sunlight liquid and apply it as you rub on a paving brick. My name is Mbali Nhlapo, and I'm a housekeeper."

Side hustle to foot the bill: Woman sells pics of feet online to make big moola

In another article, Briefly News reported that a young lady who sells pics of her feet for cash on the internet has opened up about the ins and outs of the trade.

The sis explained how she finds her buyers, the factors she considers when setting prices, and how she ensures she cannot be identified.

Talking to Business Insider, the woman, whose first name is Riley, noted that getting her hustle started was easy after tweeting some snaps of her feet, using simple keywords such as ‘selling feet pics’.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News