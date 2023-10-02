A rinkhals snake was caught in a residential area in the Eastern Cape

The TikTok video, which was shot in Bhisho, shows the intense moment the snake-catcher catches the rinkhals as it tries to get at him

Netizens had mixed reactions to the video, with some applauding the recorder’s Xhosa commentary

Eastern Cape residents watched as a snake rescuer caught a rinkhals snake. Image: @snakerescuekwt/ TikTok and Willem Van Zyl/ Getty Images

A snake catcher caught a rinkhals in Bisho in the Eastern Cape after residents tried to kill it because they were terrified. The snake tried to fight, but it was no match for the catcher as he deftly avoided and expertly caught it, putting it to safety.

Eastern Cape snake catcher rescue rinkhals in TikTok video

In the TikTok video posted by the snake-catching @snakerescuekwt, the expert snake catcher is shown squaring up against the rinkhals. It looks like it wants to attack him and rears its head to strike, but the fellow knows his business and his feet move faster than a man dancing to a fantastic Amapiano song. Before you know it, the rinkhals is bagged and put away safely.

In the background of the video where the snake is being caught, one can hear the fearful residents speaking in isiXhosa and asking what kind of snake it is while ensuring they keep a safe distance.

The post caption explains that the residents who encountered it were so terrified of it that they poured Jeyes Fluid over its eyes, perhaps to prevent it from seeing them. The snake then tried to hide behind a tree. Watch the whole video here:

South Africans discuss snake-catching video

Netizens reacted differently to the video of the snake being caught and shared them in the comment section.

Yonela Ntshentshe remarked:

“He did not notice that his left arm was strong, so he killed the snake unintentionally."

Mad Custommaniacs responded:

“It’s a rinkhals. If it feels like he is captured, it plays dead, so it’s playing dead.”

Thtphatchic added:

“It’s the commentary for me. ‘Inamandla, where are you? Fota!’ ‘Blood of Jizas.’ Love my Xhosa people.”

Unathi Speelman asked:

“Why not get your stuff ready before catching the snake?”

OraT sarcastically hit back.

“Yes, because the snake would wait for him to get his stuff ready.”

