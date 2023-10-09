A South African man has gone viral on TikTok for jumping into his car through the window

The man's Citi Golf car is known for having faulty door handles, hence his unconventional entry method

Netizens have been amused by the video, with many sharing their own experiences of dealing with faulty door handles on Citi Golf cars

One thing about South Africans - they will never cease to amaze you, LOL.

A man jumped through the window of his car in a funny TikTok video. Image: @lestarmamashela_24/TikTok

Source: TikTok

TikTok video captures man jumping into car through the window

A man who strategically climbed into the window of his Citi Golf VW car had netizens amused and entertained.

The footage posted by @lestarmamashela_24 on TikTok shows two men dancing on the side of the road at night near their vehicle, seemingly having quite a great time.

What caught netizens' attention, however, was the man in the background across the road who jumped into his car through the window instead of opening the door.

Judging by some of the post's comments, his vehicle's make is known to have faulty door handles, hence the window entrance.

Check out the video below:

Mzansi amused by the Golf driver

Many netizens couldn't help but laugh at the Golf driver and his antics.

Ray wrote:

"Only legends will know about golf handles."

Prince replied:

"Handle ya Golf will humble you ."

Rams7 said:

"Last number that one."

Hulisani_3.2L⚙️ said:

"Citi Golf handles are the most unreliable things on a VW, they are just decorating the doors."

keegan_sA commented:

"He put his golf on ."

Teba68❤️ wrote:

"That's why we drop them, so we can get in the car without any problem even if the handles don't work."

King Kay responded:

" It looks easy mare batho ba di golf is not make sure."

SaintHunadi responded:

"The door was not cooperating as per usual ."

Source: Briefly News