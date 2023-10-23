A man captured a dog chasing a baboon in Ocean View, Cape Town, the scary encounter left viewers stunned

The thrilling TikTok video has quickly become a viral sensation, clocking over 2.6 million views

Speaking to Briefly News, Wildlife expert Musa Mntambo says humans have encroached into regions inhabited by baboons and monkeys

A man recorded a video of a dog running after a baboon who escaped by climbing onto the roof of a house. Images: @michaelkeet5

In a captivating video that has gone viral, a daring dog chased a baboon in Ocean View, Cape Town.

Baboon's great escape

The video posted on TikTok by user @michaelkeet5 has now garnered over 2.6 million views, leaving viewers in awe of this unusual wildlife encounter. In the clip, the dog is chasing the baboon, casually roaming in the residential area.

These intelligent creatures, like the baboon featured in the video, often navigate neighbourhoods, streets, and open spaces in search of food and shelter. This adaptation is not a choice but a survival mechanism for them.

According to Musa Mntambo from Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, he says:

"Human beings have encrouched in areas that have baboons and monekys. Such animals end up having no choice but to learn to interact with humans. Its liek the hippos hat are often seen in Richards Bay"

Dog's courage leaves internet stunned

The remarkable courage displayed by the dog has left the entire internet in amazement. Many believed that the baboon would have injured the domestic animal.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Ngcebo Praisewell Gumede joked:

"In SA we would be gathering by this gate now and say the grandmother is a witch - witchcraft."

@Silly45 shared:

"I would've loved to see this fight."

@Phathiwe Mafabatho stunned:

"Joo,imagine that baboon on the roof in the dark at night."

@Thabang Mohlala said:

"Baboon opted not to humiliate that dog."

@Andileceejay21 commented:

"Haibo, Bobby taking chances."

@User2012 said:

"These creatures are so rough when fighting with dogs, he chose peace."

Baboon chases couple

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a video that shows how things went wrong for a couple that went out in the wild to see animals.

After a large baboon got the upper hand by climbing on their vehicle, the man and woman ended up in a bad situation.

Online users who watched the nail-biting video were relieved that a gent stepped in to save the day.

