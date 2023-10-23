A South African woman has gone viral for a video of her applying makeup to her dog

The dog remained calm and collected during the beauty session, and the woman gave it blush, eyeshadow, and defined eyebrows

Many netizens were amused by the video, with some joking that the woman was giving the term "dog is a man's best friend" a whole new meaning

A Mzansi woman had social media users laughing out loud after sharing a video how she dolled up her doggie.

An innocent dog allowed its owner to apply makeup on its face. Image: @dimphomakitla

Video captures woman applying makeup on her dog

A video shared by @dimphomakitla shows the woman applying makeup to her dog, who appeared to be quite calm and collected during the beauty session.

@dimphomakitla glammed up her furry friend by giving it some blush, eyeshadow and defined eyebrows. Hebanna! We can only wonder what the special occasion was.

Watch the funny video below:

Mzansi netizens amused by dog's cute facebeat

According to Purina, dogs are known for their loyalty to their owners. They form strong bonds with their humans and are always happy to see them.

@dimphomakitla gave the term 'dog is a man's best friend' a whole new meaning after bonding with an adorable pet over makeup.

Many people responded with jokes and banter in the post's comments. Others couldn't believe the dog tolerated having makeup applied to its face.

Gonna Malindisa replied:

"Naye wahlala vele ."

Zama Zamambo715 said:

"Kodwa isono osenzayo."

Samu said:

"Ngeke ngeke ngeke Never."

Abigail93 reacted:

"Uzomitha uGal."

_thembim commented:

" Angeke!"

Msuthu@kwanele wrote:

"Ngathi umakhelwane wami."

Ronewa commented:

"Bobby nawe wavuma."

Woman shares TikTok video of how she pampers her pit bull

In another story, Briefly News reported that pit bulls are not everyone's favourite dog breed, but this woman loves hers. Sharing her dog's lush morning routine on social media, the woman had people tripping in the comment section.

To some people, their dogs are their babies, and to this woman, that is definitely true. It might seem wrong to you, but there is close to nothing these people would not do for their fur babies.

TikTok user @reignstormpit shared a video brushing her pit bull's teeth, then moisturising the dog with two different types of moisturising lotions, a little brush and then off to eat a delicious breakfast.

