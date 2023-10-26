A group of builders in South Africa have impressed netizens by constructing a free outdoor bathroom for one of their loyal customers

The bathroom was built using precast concrete slabs, which is a faster and cheaper way to build than traditional brick construction

The finished product is a neatly built room with beautiful tiling and modern bathroom features, including a toilet, bathtub, and shower

A group of builders built a bathroom free of charge for one of their loyal customers. Image: @keketsomo

Source: TikTok

A group of builders inspired SA netizens when they shared that they built a bathroom for one of their loyal customers free of charge.

Builders construct bathroom for loyal customer

A TikTok video shared by @keketsomo shows the builders hard at work as they construct the outdoor bathroom building from the ground up using precast concrete slabs.

According to Fast Precast Wall, precast concrete rooms and housing can be erected much faster than brick and are the cheapest way of building a strong room or house that can last a long time.

The video goes on to show the finished product, which boasts a neatly built room from the outside with beautiful tiling and modern bathroom features inside, complete with a toilet, bathtub and shower.

"Pro-bono full bathroom extension for one of our loyal clients. From sewer to end points including construction. We are the Precast Kings," the post was captioned.

See the video below:

Netizens impressed by neat bathroom

Many netizens gave the builders props for building such a beautiful bathroom free of charge and complemented the impressive building.

GogoBhekizkhali replied:

"Izandla ziyagezana ."

tshepomzizi7 commented:

"Manje nomnyango uvulwa nge remote my brother nice."

Ntando maVananda wrote:

"I want to my bathroom how far are you from Ennerdale? I can see you do both plumbing and tilling ."

sfisomahaye responded:

"This is very nice big up lapho into enhle iyanconywa."

peaky blinder wrote:

"So ungena nge bathroom endlini? ."

TheVeganPhysicist replied:

"But why is the a door from outside leading you to the bathroom?"

