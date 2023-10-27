A fast food worker in Bloemfontein got a big surprise when a local guy amazed everyone by quickly grabbing an ice cream cone at the drive-through

It happened so fast that it left people stunned as the video of this funny moment spread all over TikTok, making everyone laugh

People throughout the country can not stop laughing at the worker's reaction after the driver grabbed the ice cream

A fast food worker's funny reaction to a prank trended on social media. Images:@adventures.with_g

A Bloemfontein man stunned a fast-food employee as he displayed lightning-fast reflexes to grab an ice cream cone.

Man grabs an ice cream cone

The incident, caught on video, was shared on user @adventures.with_g page and has clocked over 463K views. As the man approached the drive-through window, he seemed like an ordinary customer. However, when the employee handed him an ice cream cone, no one could have predicted what would happen next.

In an astonishing split-second manoeuvre, the man snatched the ice cream with such speed that it stunned the fast food worker.

Watch the video below:

TikTok video leaves SA in stitches

The video of this comical feat quickly spread across social media platforms, with many praising the man's lightning-quick skills.

Comments flooded in, with viewers laughing at the fast food workers reaction:

@IMLebza shared:

"What is bathong in English bathong."

@Khaya commented:

"Thats how debit orders take your money."

@Jo Vdm said:

"The way I would refuse to allow you to abuse that 2nd soft serve."

@rinky-doll joked:

"The way I’m so clumsy the other one was gonna fall down automatically."

@Rethabile Shamila Marakalala said:

"Rain literally did that with my last monies this morning."

@Sesana laughed:

"That bathong was deep."

