One woman's traditional wedding looked like the place to be, thanks to the amazing host who was at the ceremony

Online users were entertained by a video of Limpopo MC, who was making sure everyone was having fun at the special event

The TikTok video of the man leading a wedding dance routine was an entertaining viral hit for netizens

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

A wedding party looked like it was a lot of fun. A video shows the moment an MC from Limpopo stepped up and did his job well.

A Limpopo MC made an impression with his presence that brought all the fun at a wedding. Image: TikTok / @cedrictsongaboy

Source: TikTok

The video of the man at work received thousands of likes. There were hundreds of comments from people raving about the fun wedding.

MC dances at wedding

A video posted by @cedrictsongaboy on TikTok shows an MC leading the wedding party into a step. The man's energy in the video was infectious.

Watch the dance clip:

SA applauds Limpopo MC

Many people could not stop raving about how amazing the master of ceremonies was. Some ladies online were ready to shoot their shot.

Undertaker gushed:

"This gentleman could make you want to get married even tomorrow, very talented."

user2483773387537:

"For the sake of this MC, who wants to marry me hle."

Zandilep the bride said:

"My MC, thank you, you made my wedding day more special; we enjoyed having you."

Sibongilemotsiang noted:

"I don't see a ring on the MC's finger, is he taken? Asking for a friend."

@Stienabee admitted:

" The bride looks stunning, but for the MC yoh! I watched this five times."

Traditional weddings delight SA

Many people love to see wedding ceremonies, especially when they are traditional. A couple went viral for putting on quite the dance show at their wedding.

Wedding guests steal the show with Ka Valungu dance

Briefly News previously reported that a trio of handsome gents stole the show at a wedding when they nailed the Ka Valungu dance.

Their vibe was so lit that the bride and the groom joined them on the dance floor.

The video, posted on TikTok by @badboyforsho, went viral at over 240K views. The young men completely smashed the moves as they looked like they were sliding on the ground like butter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News