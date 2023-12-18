Briefly News is reaching out to all its readers to take a quick moment and share their experiences with us

Briefly News is one of the most popular digital news websites in South Africa

You can assist Briefly News by taking a moment to answer a few questions on a review questionnaire

Briefly News is on a fact-finding mission. Please share your honest thoughts with us.

Source: Original

Over the past nine years, Briefly News has grown to become one of South Africa's largest news and entertainment websites by audience. We bring millions of South Africans together through great content. We offer the best experience with news by practising the highest quality of journalism standards.

But we would like to do more…

Share your honest opinions so we can improve your experience

Briefly News believes in being the best, so we’re reaching out to our readers to help improve our services. You can do this by telling us how you really feel about our content quality, the writers, the user experience, and the advertising on our platform.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

We want to hear from you:

Do you like the kind of stories that we publish on our website? Are you entertained and informed? What would you want us to do differently? Are there topics that you would like us to cover more?

Tell us all about it in this simple exercise.

We have prepared a simple one-page questionnaire that will take you less than two minutes to answer.

Your responses are 100% anonymous, and we will only use this data internally to make our digital newsroom the pride of South Africa.

Speak your mind and lead the way to Briefly News' brighter future by answering the following questions.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News