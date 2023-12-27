A farm security guard creatively danced his sleep away while on night shift duty

In a video shared on TikTok, the security guard is seen dancing while patrolling in the middle of the night

The online community applauded the security guard for not sleeping on the job

A farm security guard enjoyed his night shift while dancing around the farm. Images: @madzzu

Source: TikTok

A farm security guard was caught on camera having the time of his life during his night shift.

@madzzu shared a camera footage on her TikTok account. In the video, the security guard can be seen dancing while patrolling on the farm.

The video garnered over 2 000 likes. Many TikTokkers found joy in watching it.

Online users learned some lessons from the security guard

People took notes from the man about making their jobs more enjoyable. Viewers also love the employer-employee relationship.

Some applauded the security guard for not sleeping on the job and instead finding creative ways to get him through his night shift.

Video brings smiles to TikTokkers

@LeighX12 said:

"Because no ghost is going to bother a dancing security guard on a farm."

@mathandi commented:

"From him, we can learn to love what we do without complaining."

@sharonsch1221 shared:

"May God protect him and your farm in Jesus' name!!"

@Bronwill Genis said:

"When you're happy all on your own, you don't need nobody to cheer up your life."

@robbez expressed:

"Luv it… you don’t get a lot of people that enjoy nightshift. Appreciate this dude, at least he’s not sleeping on the job…"

@Amoré said:

"He certainly loves his job!! When you love what you do, you never work a day in your life."

