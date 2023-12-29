A Johannesburg woman reaped what she sowed this year and upgraded her house

The lady bought a television, couch, kitchen table, and cupboard, to name just a few

The online community reacted to the woman's hard work with congratulatory messages

After a year's hard work, a woman upgraded her house into a lovely living space. Images: @zamadeklaasmnguni

Source: TikTok

A woman reaped what she sewed this year and upgraded her house.

@zamadeklaasmnguni took to her TikTok account to share her joy with her online family. She shared a video showing off her house upgrades.

Some of the things she bought included a couch, television, kitchen cupboards, and a table. She installed Wi-Fi and enlarged a picture of a woman wearing church clothes- assumingly her mother and placed it in her lounge.

How much did the lady spend on her house upgrade?

She spent a little over R15k, excluding the enlarged photo, Wi-Fi, and other renovations not visible in the video.

She spent the following amount on the listed items:

Television: R6 000

Couch: R4 300

Kitchen cupboard: R4 500

Kitchen table: R1 000

TikTokkers send congratulatory messages to the woman

The online community flocked to the woman's comment section, showering her with congratulatory messages on her transformed leaving space.

@aphelele 1958 said:

"This is too beautiful can I please get a plug for the framed photo."

@Ntsi-kee Nontlahla commented:

"This is so beautiful zama , be proud of your hard work. Halala Ntombi♥️."

@Dinny shared:

"Beautiful ."

@Masego commented:

"Well done sis ."

@user3282026772575 said:

"proud of u my dear keep me pushing this 2024."

@mark.cuban shared:

"very inspirational."

@Pamella Nomfundo said:

"Congratulations blessings to more mntwana ❤️"

@Nicole asked:

"Is the sofa good? I wanna buy it."

Gauteng woman moves from a backroom in Tembisa to a flat in Naturena

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Gauteng woman who moved from a backroom in Tembisa to a flat in Naturena.

The overjoyed woman said her new place was much nicer and safer than her previous one. She shared a TikTok video showing snippets of her moving into the new place.

The woman's TikTok video of her 'upgrade' received over 140 000 likes. Mzansi congratulated the woman on her move.

Source: Briefly News