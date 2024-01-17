A TikTok video of an SA woman proudly showcasing her new Mercedes-Benz has gone viral

The footage shows the lady at the dealership and behind the wheel before sadly crashing her car

Many netizens responded to the post with heartwarming comments in hopes of comforting her

A woman damaged her new German machine shortly after buying it. Image: @gsibongiseni

A Mzansi woman left many netizens feeling sorry for her after sharing a video of how her new Mercedes-Benz owner status came to a disheartening 'crash'.

Woman damages Merc shortly after purchase

A TikTok video shared by @gsibongiseni shows the woman excitedly unveiling her new Merecedes-Benz car at the dealership upon buying it.

The video goes on to show the woman taking the driver's seat like a boss before abruptly switching to show the car crashed from the back after apparently reversing into a tree, leaving many netizens feeling her pain.

Mzansi offers comforting words

The post's comments section was filled with words of comfort from netizens who were shaken and saddened by the woman's experience.

zoe_nutella✨️ commented:

"I'm so sorry Sbonga impilo esasekhona."

@AbutiPhelo_Motene responded:

"I really pray you bounce back ongaphezulu akahluleki ungubaba ungumlondolozi ungumduduzi uzoba grent zopapa kakhulu futhi."

Masibalkhulu kaDlamin❤️ said:

"Abo sis Maria kodwa ."

Paulos Mthunzi commented:

"Ncese ntombazane, usinde kokukhulu ."

Dr Nhlakanipho Ntethe Mjadu said:

"Phephisa sis wami."

Phumlile Maphanga commented:

"Wehhhh angeke uMercedes aphinde akudayisele."

Supreme Being replied:

"Bought mine ngo December 2023 july 2023 kwaphela ngayo."

