A Mzansi man took to social media to share a video he took at Woolworths Food recently

The funny video shows several women dressed in a similar dress code as they do their groceries

The man joked that he wasn't aware there was a new Woolies dress code, sparking witty comments online

A man had a field day, teasing women who were dressed similarly at Woolworths. Image: @tlholog310

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video showing several women dressed in a similar fashion at Woolworths has Mzansi netizens laughing out loud.

Man pokes fun at women at Woolworths

The video shared by @tlholog310 shows a man pushing his trolley in the store as he hilariously points out middle-class black women wearing formal wide-legged pants as they go about their grocery shopping.

@tlholog310 can be heard counting the women in the store and questioning when the dress code was discussed and why he didn't get the memo. He captioned the video:

"Hebanna no one told us there was a dress code for ladies going to woolworths."

SA amused by man's dress code banter

Many South African netizens reacted to the post with humour, and others reprimanded the man for making fun of the women who most likely had popped into Woolworths from work.

B. replied:

"Bazokushaya wena."

mimiZulu responded:

"Kanti yini ."

commented:

"I lost it when he started counting."

Indie said:

"No, but we can’t be wearing skinny/ tight pants in 2024 ."

Mel commented:

" Those pants are very comfortable, okay."

thandoe_khumalo wrote:

"Those are people who passed by Woolies from work ."

Rougy commented:

"Uyeyisa njalo."

4 girlfriends wearing the same outfit

In another story, Briefly News reported that a group of four girlfriends made a funny fashion statement rocking the same outfit and had social media users cracking jokes online.

The funny TikTok footage posted by @hyena_pifferent shows the ladies wearing mustard yellow long-sleeve tops and white skinny jeans as they cross the street at what appears to be a CBD.

While it is unknown where they were headed, there was surely a theme, and the ladies stuck to it, LOL.

