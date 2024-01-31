Global site navigation

Woman’s R11 Shoprite Trendy Drinking Glass Plug In TikTok Video Leaves SA Impressed
by  Rutendo Masasi
  • A woman found the best place to buy some trendy kitchenware that is accessible to most South Africans
  • Many people were fascinated after seeing what a woman found at Shoprite that she thought was worth sharing
  • The woman shows the price point of a glass item that has become popular on TikTok with creators

A woman went shopping for kitchen items. She found the right deal for anyone looking to hop onto a trend.

Woman in TikTok video find Shoprite bargain
A TikTok video shows a woman's Shoprite bargain on glasses. Image: @kay_mowtso1
Source: TikTok

The video by the woman received thousands of likes. There were many comments from people who enjoyed seeing her shopping bargain.

Woman finds trendy glassware at Shoprite

A woman @kay_mowtso1 found glasses used to make aesthetic drinks at Shoprite. In the video, she showed that the glass containers were being sold for R11.99.

Watch the video below:

South Africa amazed by Shoprite bargain

Many people commented that the woman had a great eye for a deal. Online users commented that they couldn't wait to get their hands on it.

buhlembambo commented:

"I bought 12 now and there’s clear ones with solid colours at the bottom."

Doe added:

"This is beautiful, thanks for the plug."

user137279506086 said:

"Yooh I saw them last week when I had no money today I'm going back."

Tumi M was pleased:

"Thank you, running tomorrow."

kgari was impressed:

"They are nice hle. Pity I didn't have money only bought one."

user44503840404 shared gratitude:

"On my way....thank you for the plug."

Woman finds eucerin and more for cheap

A woman plugged people into the place to get cheap items. In a video, she showed various name brands that were on a bar.

Mzansi appreciative of TikTokker’s PEP Home bargain

Briefly News previously reported a Johannesburg woman shared helpful kitchenware she got from PEP Home for under R70 each.

Netizens thanked her for her plug and asked for more tips, even sharing their experiences.

@dropdlive’s TikTok video was widely appreciated, receiving over half a million views online. In the video, she shared the various items she bought, each costing under R70. The first item she shared was a grater container with two graters. She then shared cutlery sets, a peeler, a cleaning kit, wooden utensils, tongs, a jar and a knife holder.

Source: Briefly News

