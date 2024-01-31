A woman found the best place to buy some trendy kitchenware that is accessible to most South Africans

Many people were fascinated after seeing what a woman found at Shoprite that she thought was worth sharing

The woman shows the price point of a glass item that has become popular on TikTok with creators

A woman went shopping for kitchen items. She found the right deal for anyone looking to hop onto a trend.

A TikTok video shows a woman's Shoprite bargain on glasses. Image: @kay_mowtso1

Source: TikTok

The video by the woman received thousands of likes. There were many comments from people who enjoyed seeing her shopping bargain.

Woman finds trendy glassware at Shoprite

A woman @kay_mowtso1 found glasses used to make aesthetic drinks at Shoprite. In the video, she showed that the glass containers were being sold for R11.99.

Watch the video below:

South Africa amazed by Shoprite bargain

Many people commented that the woman had a great eye for a deal. Online users commented that they couldn't wait to get their hands on it.

buhlembambo commented:

"I bought 12 now and there’s clear ones with solid colours at the bottom."

Doe added:

"This is beautiful, thanks for the plug."

user137279506086 said:

"Yooh I saw them last week when I had no money today I'm going back."

Tumi M was pleased:

"Thank you, running tomorrow."

kgari was impressed:

"They are nice hle. Pity I didn't have money only bought one."

user44503840404 shared gratitude:

"On my way....thank you for the plug."

Source: Briefly News