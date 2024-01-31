Woman’s R11 Shoprite Trendy Drinking Glass Plug In TikTok Video Leaves SA Impressed
- A woman found the best place to buy some trendy kitchenware that is accessible to most South Africans
- Many people were fascinated after seeing what a woman found at Shoprite that she thought was worth sharing
- The woman shows the price point of a glass item that has become popular on TikTok with creators
A woman went shopping for kitchen items. She found the right deal for anyone looking to hop onto a trend.
The video by the woman received thousands of likes. There were many comments from people who enjoyed seeing her shopping bargain.
Woman finds trendy glassware at Shoprite
A woman @kay_mowtso1 found glasses used to make aesthetic drinks at Shoprite. In the video, she showed that the glass containers were being sold for R11.99.
Watch the video below:
South Africa amazed by Shoprite bargain
Many people commented that the woman had a great eye for a deal. Online users commented that they couldn't wait to get their hands on it.
buhlembambo commented:
"I bought 12 now and there’s clear ones with solid colours at the bottom."
Doe added:
"This is beautiful, thanks for the plug."
user137279506086 said:
"Yooh I saw them last week when I had no money today I'm going back."
Tumi M was pleased:
"Thank you, running tomorrow."
kgari was impressed:
"They are nice hle. Pity I didn't have money only bought one."
user44503840404 shared gratitude:
"On my way....thank you for the plug."
Woman finds eucerin and more for cheap
A woman plugged people into the place to get cheap items. In a video, she showed various name brands that were on a bar.
Mzansi appreciative of TikTokker’s PEP Home bargain
Briefly News previously reported a Johannesburg woman shared helpful kitchenware she got from PEP Home for under R70 each.
Netizens thanked her for her plug and asked for more tips, even sharing their experiences.
@dropdlive’s TikTok video was widely appreciated, receiving over half a million views online. In the video, she shared the various items she bought, each costing under R70. The first item she shared was a grater container with two graters. She then shared cutlery sets, a peeler, a cleaning kit, wooden utensils, tongs, a jar and a knife holder.
