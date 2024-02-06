This vibey South African public school teacher jumped on the ‘I’m a…” trend, and it had people busting with laughter

TikTok user @dales.world shared some of the struggles as well as the quirks of being a public school teacher in SA

Mzasni people loved the video as it was relatable and amusing, showing the truth about the good and bad

A new TikTok trend has people sharing the good, the bad and the ugly of their professions, nationalities, religions and more. This South African public school teacher had people in hysterics with his clip.

This awesome teacher shared some truths about being a public school teacher in South Africa. Image: @dales.world

Source: TikTok

Teachers in SA are underpaid, undervalued and overworked – a debate and battle that has been ongoing for years. It really takes a special person to be a dedicated educator in the public schooling system in SA.

SA teacher jumps on viral TikTok trend

TikTok user @dales.world decided to do a video on the struggles and quirks of being a public high school teacher in SA.

In the video, you see various things depicting the life of a public school teacher in SA. The teacher shared that there are no fans in the classroom and that he has to buy his own equipment, but he also pointed out some humorous elements, like the girls crushing on him. He captioned it:

“I’m a teacher in a public high school.”

Take a look:

Mzansi cries tears of laughter

People loved the humour and realness of the video. Some shared their own situations while others just clapped for the vibey educator.

Read some of the comments:

tommy P had jokes:

“The students were paid actors ❤️”

sandypillay69 clapped:

“Thank you to all the young generation teachers that are making school exciting #SchoolofRock”

@SUHEYRA JR shared:

“The last one got me on the floor”

Camy hyped:

“You are such a happy person...I can see you are going to be an excellent tutor… May God bless your talents and efforts”

Mzansi teacher rewards students with money for good marks

Briefly News reported that a teacher went trending after sharing that she rewards her students with R10 for doing well on a test.

It is thought to be an educator in the public schooling system. This teacher understands that her kids come from varied backgrounds and need extra support.

Sharing the video, the teacher explained that this reward system has been working really well. Students are rocking it.

