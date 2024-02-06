This man was stuck on the side of the road, losing hope, when 2 young men stopped to help him

TikTok user @thando.mbiyozo shared a video showing the kind people assisting him in a time of need

Mzansi people loved seeing the act of kindness as it reminded them of the beauty of our Rainbow Nation

This man was stranded on the side of the road, and many people passed without stopping to help. Two white young men stopped to assist, and their kindness moved him.

This man was overwhelmed by the kindness of young white men who helped him.

In South Africa, the struggle of racism cripples our beloved country. Videos like this are so important to remind us that we are stronger together.

Man thanks white young men for saving him

TikTok user @thando.mbiyozo shared a video showing the people who helped him in his time of need. All smiles and happy to help, the man was grateful for these people’s kindness.

The man shared this video to remind people that the colour of your skin means nothing. We should all love and help one another despite race, class, religion, culture, or nationality.

Take a look:

Mzansi claps for Ubuntu

Many people took to the comment section to commend the young men on their selfless act of kindness. This moment had people feeling pride for our Rainbow Nation. The young men spoke Xhosa well and this was another thing that had Mzansi impressed.

Read some of the positive comments:

user9732712685390 clapped:

“Two awesome young men!!!! Muriel you may be so very proud of Wehan and Keagan!! Super friendly, respectful and well-mannered young men!! ”

Kamz loved it:

“Beautiful post and heart warming, well done son for speaking the languagethis is what we need to see, more positive post of our people being united. Voetsak Politicians...we want to be united.”

Bongygee9 was impressed:

“Very well spoke Xhosa.”

hidden_identity047 said:

“This is what South Africa is about one nation under one flag.This is what we were fighting for and it works 100% peopleI love this country.”

