A woman showed her TikTok followers how much she and her man were billed at a particular restaurant

The woman was seen taking the bill, and instead of paying it, she passed it to her man, who seemed unhappy

The social media community reacted to the video, with many stunned by how much they had to pay

A man hilariously gave a woman looks after she passed a R1,200 restaurant bill to him. Image: @its_sine_heree

Source: TikTok

One woman who went on a date with her man showed how much they were billed.

In a TikTok video, @its_sine_heree captured the moment when she was sitting in the restaurant with her bae. The bill came, and she showed the price - R1,195.

She took the sweets that were inside the bill and passed it to her man, who hilariously gave her the look of someone who didn't want to pay.

Woman passes R1,200 bill to her man

Watch the TikTok funny video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

TikTokkers found the video funny

The video had netizens in stitches, with many stunned by how much they had to pay for only two people.

@Ayabulela Mphafi stunned by the price:

"R1200 for only 2 people, yho niyadla"

@Gregory_thenerd laughed:

"He looks like he doesn't want to pay"

@Dee astonished:

"Yoh R1200 for a day that time Mina I earn R1400 for a month."

@sunshine.in.my.world commented:

"Not him side-eyeing you!!!"

@Thicklicious mancube laughed:

" It's the eye for me"

@teressa wants to avoid the restaurant:

"Please tell me what restaurant that is so I can avoid it cos R1200 for 2 people HAI NGEKE "

Woman shows off R1,5k restaurant bill

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who caused a stir on social media after she showed off a R1,5k restaurant bill.

Lisakhanya (@Olona15182087) proudly took to social media to share an image of a dinner bill that amounted to R1 535 that she and her friends had to pay. She also shared a screenshot of her replying to someone on a Whatsapp chat that she (and her friends) didn't need men to help settle the bill as they had their own money.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News