Boxer supermarket in South Africa sparked laughter online with their Valentine's Day cakes

The cakes were decorated with playful phrases like "Masambe Nono siyolala" and "I love you"

Netizens enjoyed the humour, commenting and sharing the photos widely, making the campaign a viral success

Boxer went viral with their funny Valentine's Day cakes. Image: Paopano, Klaus Vedfelt

Valentine's Day is all about celebrating love and appreciating the one you're with loudly and proudly.

Boxer cakes win online love

Joining in on the fun and love-up feels was popular Mzansi supermarket, Boxer who went viral on Facebook after photos of their Valentine-themed cakes were shared online.

A photo shared by Esilindinii shows the cakes on display with various phrases such as; 'I love you', 'I will always love you' and 'Masambe Nono siyolala (Let's go to sleep Nono)'.

SA responds to Boxer cakes with humour

The "I love you" and sleep-related messages resonated with South Africans, creating a sense of lightheartedness and relatability.

Many netizens found the post amusing as they responded with jokes and banter in the comments section.

Rany Matasane replied:

"Hayiii ho busy."

Amogelang Lexie Phokane commented:

"Hola Boxer! ."

Gloria Kutlwano Ratsomo said:

"As for masambe nono siyo lala ."

Shalleen Matiya commented:

"Yooo yooo yooo siyolala ."

